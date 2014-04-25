Take A Peek At Motorola's New Chicago Headquarters

Rebecca Borison
MotorolaMotorolaMotorola execs unveil the new offices along with Rahm Emanuel

On Tuesday, Motorola unveiled its new global headquarters in downtown Chicago, right in the Merchandise Mart. Having started out in Chicago 90 years ago as Galvin Manufacturing Corp., Motorola’s headquarters is now returning to its roots and emerging from its 28-year vacation in the suburbs.

The new office is home to approximately 2,000 “Motorolans” and draws from its Chicago roots while adding a modern feel. It represent the largest downtown lease since 2005 with 604,638 square feet of space, 75,000 of which is dedicated to labs. Motorola occupies the top four floors and rooftop of the building.

The new facilities includes nine kitchens, rooftop access, a game room and a treadmill desk.

According to Forbes, 71 of the top 100 digital companies are centered within a mile radius of the Merchandise Mart. And there are more than 1,500 digital companies in Chicago, according to Built in Chicago. So it seems like Motorola will be able to get along just fine with its neighbours.

Motorola's Chicago headquarters is located inside the Merchandise Mart along the Chicago River.

Motorola had been based in Libertyville, Illinois, since 1976, but the company's 2012 acquisition by Google sparked the recent move.

1,325 engineers have already moved into the new offices.

The new office includes nine micro kitchens/pantries that are stocked with food and drinks.

And a game room, so employees can shoot some pool.

The office seems to encourage personal health and fitness, too.

Designed by the architecture firm Gensler, the headquarters include both modern design and natural touches such as wooden stairs.

Here's a typical workspace in the new headquarters.

The 17th-floor lunchroom displays a map of the CTA with real-time information running through the feeds.

Colourful graffiti is splattered on the walls of the stairwell.

There are a number of different open gathering sites in the office.

This bright-pink display greets everyone who exits the elevator and bids you farewell as you head out.

Now check out the story behind Motorola's acquisition by Zebra Technologies ...

Anders Gustafsson, Zebra Technologies CEO

How a $US1 billion company you've never heard of bought a big chunk of Motorola for $US3.45 billion >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.