Take A Peek At Motorola's New Chicago Headquarters

Motorola Motorola execs unveil the new offices along with Rahm Emanuel

On Tuesday, Motorola unveiled its new global headquarters in downtown Chicago, right in the Merchandise Mart. Having started out in Chicago 90 years ago as Galvin Manufacturing Corp., Motorola’s headquarters is now returning to its roots and emerging from its 28-year vacation in the suburbs.

The new office is home to approximately 2,000 “Motorolans” and draws from its Chicago roots while adding a modern feel. It represent the largest downtown lease since 2005 with 604,638 square feet of space, 75,000 of which is dedicated to labs. Motorola occupies the top four floors and rooftop of the building.

The new facilities includes nine kitchens, rooftop access, a game room and a treadmill desk.

According to Forbes, 71 of the top 100 digital companies are centered within a mile radius of the Merchandise Mart. And there are more than 1,500 digital companies in Chicago, according to Built in Chicago. So it seems like Motorola will be able to get along just fine with its neighbours.

