Take A Look Inside Virgin Galactic's Massive Hangar In The Desert

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is among a group of companies pioneering private space flight.

In this effort, the company has a partnership with some spaceship developers, led by designer Burt Rutan. In October of 2004, they achieved the first successful privately funded space flight, in a craft called “SpaceShipOne.”

In doing so, they won the $US10-million Ansari X Prize.

Branson & Co. recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the prize win by conducting a tour of Virgin Galactic’s Final Assembly Integration Test Hangar in Mojave, Calif.

Sir Richard was on hand.

It was an impressive look inside the operation.

