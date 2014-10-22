Take A Look Inside Virgin Galactic's Massive Hangar In The Desert

Virgin GalacticHeaded for orbit!
Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is among a group of companies pioneering private space flight.
In this effort, the company has a partnership with some spaceship developers, led by designer Burt Rutan. In October of 2004, they achieved the first successful privately funded space flight, in a craft called “SpaceShipOne.”
In doing so, they won the $US10-million Ansari X Prize.
Branson & Co. recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the prize win by conducting a tour of Virgin Galactic’s Final Assembly Integration Test Hangar in Mojave, Calif.
Sir Richard was on hand.
It was an impressive look inside the operation.
This is what private spaceflight looks like. You need test pilots to experiment with technology like this.
That's George Whitesides standing with Sir Richard -- Whitesides is Virgin Galactic's CEO. He used to work for NASA.
From a hangar in the desert to...the final frontier? Virgin Galactic's goal is to take people up there and do it soon.
