The real estate website Zillow gives us a peak inside Tim Geithner’s house in Westchester. Located at 32 Maple Hill Drive, the house looks pretty standard for the area. The picture you see here is Geithner’s study. For more shots from inside, click here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.