The Soviets Had Big Plans For This Enormous Nuclear Equipped Ekranoplane

Photo: Igor 113
In the thick of the Cold War, the Soviet Union built an immense vessel to carry their troops across the seas and into Western Europe.Equipped with nuclear warheads and able to blast across the sea at 340 mph, the Lun-class Ekranoplane; part plane, part boat, and part hovercraft — is a Ground Effect Vehicle (GEV).
A GEV takes advantage of an aeronautical effect that allows it to lift off with an immense amount of weight, but limits its flight to 16 feet above the waves. Its altitude can never be greater than the length of the wings.
Think of a large seabird, like a pelican, cruising inches from the water and not needing to flap its wings.
The only complete Ekranoplane now sits on the shores of the Caspian Sea.
While there is talk of refitting the Lun-class and getting the GEV back in the fleet, it’s now rusting away, and was spotted by aviation blogger Igor113 who posted these pictures to his blog.
Nearly 243 feet long, almost as big as the Spruce Goose, the Lun is a ground effect aircraft that can only fly near the surface of the sea
It was built for anti-surface warfare in case of a European invasion or an unexpected attack from NATO forces
In 2007, the Russian defence Minister announced the country would resume production of this model Ekranoplane
This Soviet version Ground Effect Vehicle is the first to use turbojet power and the first to be operated successfully
The Lun can carry 15 officers, flying 340 mph about 1,240 miles, but only ever reach an altitude of 16ft
The effect that allows the huge Ekranoplane to skim the surface of the water can be seen in low flying seabirds that glide above the sea without needing to flap their wings
Two-million pounds of Soviet might barreling around at 340 mph.
There was also an anti-submarine variant fitted with six anti-ship missile launchers across the top of the fuselage
The Ekranoplane can carry hundreds of tons of cargo and troops, allowing for a potential European invasion
Developed in the early 1970s and constructed between 1983 and 1987 the Lun operated in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean before being spotted by NATO spyplanes
