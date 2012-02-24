Take A Look Inside The First Ski-Thru Starbucks In The World

Photo: Matt Palmer / Squaw Valley

The world’s first ski-thru Starbucks opened last week at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in California, up 2,400 meters from sea level.Though gimmicky, it’s a novel idea. A hot cup of coffee is appealing to those who’ve just reach the bottom of the slopes. And with all that gear on, it’s much easier to be able to glide up to a window and order, instead of having to go inside.



Oh, and by the way, there’s also full service on the inside if you’re not decked out in skiing equipment.

Will this style of Starbucks be the norm one day at ski resorts across the country? Perhaps, if this experiment works.

Squaw Valley uploaded some pictures of the store, and they’ve given us permission to run them here.

