Take A Look Inside The Sleek Ferrari Museum That Just Opened In Italy

Photo: Shiro Studio

To honour the innovations of founder Enzo Ferrari, the legendary Ferrari auto company recently built a new museum in Ferrari’s hometown of Modena.Built with help from the British architectural firm Shiro Studio, the museum cost $22.2 million to construct. The architect set out to build a modern-looking white interior that not only contrasts old and new but brings out the vivid colour in the historic and vintage Ferrari vehicles.



Along with its yellow roof and huge glass windows, Shiro made sure that the new Ferrari Museum would be as unique and exceptional as the car-maker it represents. The museum, built on Enzo Ferrari’s birthplace, opened in March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.