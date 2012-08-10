Take A Look Inside The Sleek Ferrari Museum That Just Opened In Italy

Shlomo Sprung
ferrari museum

Photo: Shiro Studio

To honour the innovations of founder Enzo Ferrari, the legendary Ferrari auto company recently built a new museum in Ferrari’s hometown of Modena.Built with help from the British architectural firm Shiro Studio, the museum cost $22.2 million to construct. The architect set out to build a modern-looking white interior that not only contrasts old and new but brings out the vivid colour in the historic and vintage Ferrari vehicles.

Along with its yellow roof and huge glass windows, Shiro made sure that the new Ferrari Museum would be as unique and exceptional as the car-maker it represents. The museum, built on Enzo Ferrari’s birthplace, opened in March. 

The unique yellow roof for the Ferrari Museum ensures that the structure stands out.

Source: Shiro Studio

The glass exterior of the building makes the original building look ancient in comparison.

Source: Shiro Studio

Each of these small, sleek skylights gives enough light into the building while making the roof look aerodynamic.

Source: Shiro Studio

There's a little bit of yellow in the interior, but the glass windows mainly gives way to pure white on the inside.

Source: Shiro Studio

The white interior and floors gives it a heavenly, showroom look for the model cars on display.

Source: Shiro Studio

The colours of the old models look even more striking and vivid in a completely white background.

Source: Shiro Studio

The architecture is nice, but the cars being placed on pedestals represent what's really important.

Source: Shiro Studio

Some of the museum's exhibitions are perched between these white, cloud-like panels that line this hallway.

Source: Shiro Studio

The modern looking room has some old-style touches, including these vintage looking video screens.

Source: Shiro Studio

A look at Enzo Ferrari's original books have an Italian and an English introduction at the exhibit.

Source: Shiro Studio

The clear glass cases contributes to the angelically white look of the room.

Source: Shiro Studio

Another touch of the old mixed in with the new is the raised wooden ceiling, reminding some of a ski or hunting lodge. It's that balance that makes the museum so well built.

Source: Shiro Studio

Can't get enough of luxury cars?

The 15 Best Autos For Sale At This Year's Pebble Beach Classic Car Week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.