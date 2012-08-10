Take A Look Inside The Sleek Ferrari Museum That Just Opened In Italy

Photo: Shiro Studio
To honour the innovations of founder Enzo Ferrari, the legendary Ferrari auto company recently built a new museum in Ferrari’s hometown of Modena.Built with help from the British architectural firm Shiro Studio, the museum cost $22.2 million to construct. The architect set out to build a modern-looking white interior that not only contrasts old and new but brings out the vivid colour in the historic and vintage Ferrari vehicles.
Along with its yellow roof and huge glass windows, Shiro made sure that the new Ferrari Museum would be as unique and exceptional as the car-maker it represents. The museum, built on Enzo Ferrari’s birthplace, opened in March.
Each of these small, sleek skylights gives enough light into the building while making the roof look aerodynamic.
There's a little bit of yellow in the interior, but the glass windows mainly gives way to pure white on the inside.
Some of the museum's exhibitions are perched between these white, cloud-like panels that line this hallway.
Another touch of the old mixed in with the new is the raised wooden ceiling, reminding some of a ski or hunting lodge. It's that balance that makes the museum so well built.
