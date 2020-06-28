Rihanna is spending $415,000 to rent a summer cottage in the Hamptons for one month. Take a look inside the waterfront house, which comes with a private beach.

Courtesy Douglas Elliman

Rihanna is spending $US415,000 to rent a Hamptons cottage from mid-July to mid-August, Jennifer Gould Keil first reported for the New York Post.

The Grammy Award-winning singer put down a $US1 million security deposit to secure the rental.

Rihanna’s broker Dylan Eckardt confirmed the deal to Business Insider.

Take a look inside Rihanna’s Southampton summer rental, which comes with sweeping waterfront views and a private dock.

Jennifer Gould Keil first reported the deal for the New York Post. Dylan Eckardt of Nest Seekers, who negotiated the deal on Rihanna’s behalf, confirmed the details to Business Insider.

The home sits on two acres overlooking the North Sea Harbour in Southampton and comes with a heated pool, private beach, and 85-foot dock.

The main floor includes an open living and dining room area …

… as well as an industrial-grade kitchen.

Tall windows let light flood in.

The home comes with five bedrooms that look out on to the water.

It has six-and-a-half bathrooms, one of which comes with a chaise for post-bath lounging.

The covered porch is perfect for sipping cocktails by day …

… and watching the sun set at night.

The home is currently listed for sale at $US10,995,000 and represented by Danielle Lise Desrochers of Douglas Elliman.

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian filmed their “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” spin-off reality show “Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons” at the house in 2014.

Eckardt told Business Insider that Rihanna wanted a summer house with jet skis and that this place had them was a big sell for her.

The house wasn’t officially available to rent, so Eckardt worked out a deal with the owners, he said.

Eckardt told Business Insider that this has been the “craziest” year he’s ever seen in Hamptons. Demand for rentals, in particular, has increased as wealthy urbanites look to escape big cities and self-isolate in comfort during the pandemic.

