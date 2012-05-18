You'll Fall In Love With The Weather Channel's Gorgeous New iPhone App

The Weather Channel launched a full update for its iPhone app, available now.



The update is in line with the company’s major redesign of their brand. It also recently refreshed the Weather.com homepage.

This is the first big change to the app since 2009, and you can really see the difference.

The update features a major redesign that is easier to navigate and find the the information you want to see like the day’s forecast, highs and lows, hourly forcast, a live radar, etc.

We especially love how easy it is to get to the hourly forecast. The Weather Channel app was one of the most popular apps in the App Store for quite some time.

Now with social integration, you can even personalise the background of the app with any photo on your phone.

Check it out for free in the App Store.

