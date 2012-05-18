You'll Fall In Love With The Weather Channel's Gorgeous New iPhone App

The Weather Channel launched a full update for its iPhone app, available now.
The update is in line with the company’s major redesign of their brand. It also recently refreshed the Weather.com homepage.
This is the first big change to the app since 2009, and you can really see the difference.
The update features a major redesign that is easier to navigate and find the the information you want to see like the day’s forecast, highs and lows, hourly forcast, a live radar, etc.
We especially love how easy it is to get to the hourly forecast. The Weather Channel app was one of the most popular apps in the App Store for quite some time.
Now with social integration, you can even personalise the background of the app with any photo on your phone.
Check it out for free in the App Store.
Hourly forecast is a must. Right at your fingertips you can get 24-hour, 36-hour, and 10-day forecasts. All necessities.
The app encourages you to get social, users can tweet the current weather or share weather related photos and video.
The Weather Channel app update is a welcome refresh. Download it now.
The only annoyance we experienced was the big ad banner at the top. We would gladly pay $0.99 to never have to deal with it again.
The ability to add a personal touch with a photo background is nice, helping you to separate from the pack and take control of making the app your own.
