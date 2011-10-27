Take A Look At The Stunning, 'Ultimate Bachelor Pad' Esquire Set Up In Brooklyn

For the last nine years, Esquire has attempted to create a spot where every man would want to live.



The magazine works with vendors, designers, clothing companies, and more to outfit their “Ultimate Bachelors Pad.”

In the past, they have alternated every year between New York and Los Angeles.

This October, Esquire — with the help of “Selling New York” — picked a new spot: Brooklyn.

“I think if you would have asked us a few years ago, I think we would have said we will remain on the island of Manhattan, but this place is really that unique,” Jack Essig, SVP, publishing director, and chief revenue officer, told us on Wednesday afternoon when we spoke to him in the apartment’s massive open first floor.

“This place” is the 6,800-square-foot triplex “Clocktower” apartment in DUMBO. The space features an incredible great room, a piano, DJ equipment, the most comfortable couches ever, and four, 14-foot clocks. And that’s just the first floor.

Nobody actually lives in the apartment. Esquire just uses it to host parties and raise money for charities through fundraisers. (They have donated almost $9 million.)

It’s a shame, because as we got to see the place is seriously awesome.

