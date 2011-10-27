Take A Look At The Stunning, 'Ultimate Bachelor Pad' Esquire Set Up In Brooklyn

Noah Davis
esquire apartment

For the last nine years, Esquire has attempted to create a spot where every man would want to live.

The magazine works with vendors, designers, clothing companies, and more to outfit their “Ultimate Bachelors Pad.”

In the past, they have alternated every year between New York and Los Angeles.

This October, Esquire — with the help of “Selling New York” — picked a new spot: Brooklyn.

“I think if you would have asked us a few years ago, I think we would have said we will remain on the island of Manhattan, but this place is really that unique,” Jack Essig, SVP, publishing director, and chief revenue officer, told us on Wednesday afternoon when we spoke to him in the apartment’s massive open first floor.

“This place” is the 6,800-square-foot triplex “Clocktower” apartment in DUMBO. The space features an incredible great room, a piano, DJ equipment, the most comfortable couches ever, and four, 14-foot clocks. And that’s just the first floor.

Nobody actually lives in the apartment. Esquire just uses it to host parties and raise money for charities through fundraisers. (They have donated almost $9 million.)

It’s a shame, because as we got to see the place is seriously awesome.

Clocks and panthers and bridges, oh my.

Sometimes you just have to sit back and watch the boats pass through a telescope.

No one knows you're sitting in a cow-patterned chair when you're on your Bloomberg.

Open floor plan. Open seating plan.

As if bachelors do dishes.

Stairs or elevator?

Why walk when you can elevate?

If you ever wanted to know how an elevator works.

Rock out with your yellow chair out.

Just a lot going on here.

Dizzy.

Trucks!

You know, just your average silver metal strip wall art and bar.

Wait, what's a picture of our closet doing in this slideshow?

Best bathroom ever.

More pillows than we have friends.

Sometimes we go to the gym...

And sometimes we get a massage on our own massage table.

Mozart or Chiddy Bang? A dilemma as old as time.

Sarah Palin can see Russia through these.

Sick view.

Not as cool, but still!

