Here's A Preview Of The Best Deals Coming Next Week

Photo: Flickr via zachd1_618

Everyone loves a bargain, especially the team at Your Money.Each Friday I’ll be posting a list of some of the best deals you’ll find over the next week (today’s list was compiled with help from our friends at Fatwallet.com)



Have a deal you’d like us to include? Email [email protected]

Apparel

Anne Klein: Save 30% Sitewide during the Friends & Family sale (exp 3/26)

Reebok: Save 30%, get free shipping and 6% cashback (exp 3/25)

Tommy Hilfiger: 30% off Jackets, Pants, Dresses, Suit Separates, and Skirts with Coupon THSUITING30 & Get 4% Cash Back (exp 3/26)

Kohls: 20% off Any Purchase with Coupon SMS6953 (exp 4/1)

Last Call by Neiman Marcus: 30% off Entire Purchase with Coupon FRIEND & Get 4% Cash Back (exp 3/27)

Food and Drink

Restaurant.com: $25 Restaurant Gift Certificates for $3 with Coupon SPRING & Get 24% Cash Back (exp 3/25)

Jamba Juice: Score $2 smoothies. (exp 3/25)

Electronics

Lenovo: Targus Eternity 15″ Toploader Laptop Case $8.99 with Coupon USP1M46562. Free Shipping & Get up to 4% Cash Back (exp 3/26)

Gardening

Burpee Gardening: Free Shipping on Any Order with Coupon WALLETSHIP & Get up to 9% Cash Back (exp 3/26)

Teleflora: 20% off Any Purchase with Coupon EMP031. Order Early for Mother’s Day (exp 3/27)

Travel

Expedia: Last Minute Cruise Deals from $139 & Get up to 4% Cash Back (exp 3/28)

Spring airfare sale: Book one-way flights as low as $69 via AirTran, Delta, Southwest and American Airlines. (exp 3/29)

Now see 13 things you can stop wasting your money on >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.