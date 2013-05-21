Take A Look Inside The $5m Mansion Nathan Tinkler Has Put On The Market

Former billionaire Nathan Tinkler has put the sale sign on his $5 million mansion across four hectares of land in Queensland.

The lavish estate is located west of Brisbane in Pullenvale and includes seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a 3500-bottle climate controlled wine cellar, 9 parking spaces, a tennis court and a pool with two slides.

There’s also a two-bedroom guesthouse, a home cinema, a gym, a bar, a teppanyaki grill and beauty salon and solarium.

You can see the full listing on realestate.com.au here.

In the six years Mr Tinkler has held the property the coal baron’s fortunes have waned, and he has become entangled in a range of legal disputes.

The property listing is for between $4 million and $5 million and is expected to go to auction on June 13 unless it’s snapped up before.

An aerial view of the Tinkler mansion in Pullenvale. Let's go closer... Here's the view if you were approaching by helicopter. Trust us, the best is yet to come... Let's start in the dining room with its huge collection of wine. And who or what is that guy standing in the corner? There's also this rumpus room with what appears to be Australia's largest television Here's the gym Here's one of the huge living areas The outdoor dining area has fantastic views The pool has a slide. And another slide. Finally, here's the tennis court. It's not aces that Tinkler has been getting served with recently though...

