Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Singapore's Skyscraper Infinity Pool

Betty Jin, Gus Lubin
Singapore Swim

Photo: Flickr User Richard Cawood (www.flickr.com

8 billion smackers. That’s what Las Vegas Sands spent constructing Marina Bay Sands, the world’s most expensive standalone resort that looks more like a cruise boat perched atop a 55-floor skyscraper than any fully earthbound structure.Not to mention, as you make your way to the rooftop (after, you know, spending some time to take a canal ride in the shopping centre, or to poke about one of the building’s 1600 casino slot machines, or to just sit back and enjoy the fish bouillon that Mario Batali has catered specifically for your taste buds), you discover that – WOW – there’s a pool here 3 times the size of any aquatic compartment Michael Phelps may have competed in during the Olympics. Don’t worry, if you’re planning on taking a few laps pre-boardroom meetings, you won’t flip over the edge anytime soon — there’s a catchment area if you’re really leaning too close to catch the city views.

And, not to mention, this massive hospitality project is set to bump Singapore’s already slap happy GDP growth rate up another 0.8% as the venture is expected to generate $1 billion in profits per year from the time it opens.

Enjoy the view

Imagine this as your regular morning swim

Looks dangerous, right?

It's the swankiest pool in the world

Check it out: Supermodels in a skyscraper infinity pool

Image: AP

And here's the video!

Even cooler: Fireworks at the infinity pool

Under construction

More construction shots

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Looks like a cruise ship perched on a skyscraper

And it has the Lion King in permanent residence

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Here's the promo shot

We can't believe this pic is 650 feet above the ground, either

Room (Roof) with a View

And it only costs you a hundred a day to drop your chips at the local Blackjack table

Don't book a room if you have a fear of heights

One more look

