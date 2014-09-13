Take A Look At Qatar's Astounding New $US16 Billion Airport

Hamad International Airport Hamad International Airport seating area.

In recent years, Qatar Airways has risen to become one of the best airlines in the world.

However, the carrier’s one glaring weakness over the years has been the antiquated and over-crowded Doha International Airport. In fact, the overcrowding affected the airline’s on-time performance so much that it kept the airline from the top spot on Business Insider’s list of the world’s best airlines.

But that’s all in the past!

Doha International has been shuttered. In its place is the gleaming new Hamad International Airport (HIA). It’s biggest tenant and benefactor is none other than Qatar Airways.

The new airport, constructed on 5,400 acres of land, will feature two world-class terminals buildings along with two of the longest runways in Asia, with each more than 14,000 feet long.

