Take A Look At Diet Coke's Newest Madonna-Inspired Bottles

In early March, Coca Cola announced that Jean Paul Gaultier would be joining the company as Diet Coke’s new creative director. The fashion designer would be tasked with creating new ad campaigns, limited edition cans and bottles, as well as online content.



But unlike most creative directors (at ad agencies at least) Gaultier has put himself front and centre in Diet Coke’s latest campaign.

The ads, which promote the limited edition bottles that he designed, feature the Gaultier’s face on two different women’s bodies. The first ad features the designer’s trademark Breton stripe both on the bottle and the model, while the second bears a strong resemblance to Madonna during her cone bra phase (a look that Gaultier designed for the pop star).

Unfortunately, these bottles are only sold in Europe at this time.

Of course, Gaultier is not the first designer that Coca Cola has enlisted to spice up the design of its trademark contour bottle.

In 2011, a large group of Italian designers, including Fendi, Moschino, and Versace, translated their trademark styles on to Coca Cola bottles for the Tribute to Fashion night in Milan. Proceed from the sales of those bottles went to various charitable foundations around Italy.

And while most of these special designs have only been available in Europe, Karl Lagerfeld and Diane Von Furstenberg designed bottles that were sold in the U.S. in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.