Take A Look At 7 Rare 'Star Wars,' 'Willy Wonka,' And 'Star Trek' Items That Are Up For Auction

The auction house Profiles in History has put extremely rare and highly prized items from beloved classics, including “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” up for auction.Prices range from a mere $500 to a whopping $300,000.



If you have the cash you can buy the “Superman” suit Christopher Reeve once wore, “Star Trek” accessories and props, or if that doesn’t suit your fancy, the whole slew of “Austin Power” velvet suits are up for sale.

Here’s a look at seven of our favourite iconic items currently up for auction:

The Willy Wonka candy “Everlasting Gobstopper” that Veruca Salt “wanted now” is estimated to be priced between $60,000 and $80,000. Yes, just one piece of candy.

You can touch Johnny Depp! His costume, that is. His iconic “Edward Scissorhands” costume is up for grabs and is being priced somewhere between $60,00 and $80,000.

The costume Michael Keaton wore in “Batman Returns” includes his armoured rubber body suit, gauntlet gloves with serrated fins, and of course, his cowl can be yours for somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000.

If you’re willing to spend another $30,000 to $50,000 you could always buy Wolverine’s black leather battlesuit from “X-Men.”

These would be a great party trick: Wolverine’s hero claws from “X2: X-Men United” for a mere $20,000-$30,000.

This would be the ultimate present for a “Star Wars” fans: Chewbacca’s head! The original Peter Mayhew design, it is estimated somewhere between $60,000 and $80,000.

And last but not least, Michael Jackson’s performance worn costume from his “Bad World” tour in 1987 (that lasted for two years) is being auctioned off. It’s starting price is somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000!

The auction will take place July 28.

