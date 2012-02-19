Take A Look At 27 Buildings That Are Shaped Like The Food That's Sold There

Photo: Photo by Flickr user soupstance.
This post originally appeared at Mental_Floss.In 2010, Ethan Trex gave us a great list of buildings shaped like what they sell… but there are way more than just 10 buildings shaped like what they sell, so today we’re back with more! (Thanks in part to the tips from all the commenters.)
These 27 buildings are all shaped like edible items, from fruit to soda, and most of them—at some point in time—were involved in the production or sale of those items.
FRUIT
Fruit-shaped buildings have been especially popular, perhaps in part because a sphere (for an apple or orange) is somewhat easier to construct than some other shapes.
FAST FOOD
Fast food restaurants, which are usually located close to major roads, have always tried to make their buildings eye-catching, but some go above and beyond with buildings shaped like their offerings.
COFFEE & TEA
Despite the seeming complexities of the coffee pot / tea pot shape, it’s actually a relatively popular shape for buildings.
MILK & SODA
The simple structure of a bottle was once a popular shape for dairy stands and ice cream shops, but it has since fallen out of use, with few still in operation
ALCOHOL
We found a few buildings that are shaped like alcohol containers. Although we’re not sure why—a barrel-shaped bar seems pretty cool to us.
351 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales 2450
John Landy built the Big Banana in 1964 to attract drivers to his roadside banana stand. Today, in addition to the walk-through banana, the attraction includes 20 plantation acres, a shop, a café, a theatre experience, a nursery, an ice rink, a toboggan ride, and an inflatable waterslide. Photo by Wikimedia Commons user Stuart Edwards.
147 Bargara Road, Bundaberg East, Queensland 4670
Bundaberg (Australia) is the home of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, a soft drink manufacturer founded in 1960. In 2005, they built a tourist facility, the Bundaberg Barrel, that features a tour of the ginger beer making process, a 3D hologram adventure, a sampling bar with all their drink flavours, and a gift shop.
246 High Street, Ipswich, MA 01938
The Clam Box is a New England tradition, serving up fried clams and other seafood for more than 70 years. Built in 1938, the building was shaped like the trapezoidal boxes in which clams-to-go are served.
approximately 720 West Pitt Street, Bedford, PA
The 18-feet-tall Coffee Pot was built in 1927 as a lunch spot adjoining a gas station; it became a bar 10 years later. It was purchased by the Bedford County Fair Association for $1 in 2003, and a local preservation group spent $80,000 to move it across the street and restore it.
2902 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24015
The Coffee Pot was built in 1936 and spent one year as a filling station and tea room before becoming a roadhouse in 1937; today, it's the only active roadhouse left in Roanoke Valley. The 15-feet-tall coffee pot has a furnace located in the room below, which causes steam to rise from the coffee pot spout. Past acts have included Willie Nelson, Ritchie Valens, and Root Boy Slim.
1216 A Street SE, Auburn, WA 98002
Auburn's stylised coffee pot-shaped coffee stand was originally a Perky's Coffee House. At some point it was transformed into a Cowgirls Espresso Stand, a chain of cow-spotted coffee stands with bikini-clad baristas; the Auburn one, though, is the only one shaped like a coffee pot.
15300 Amar Road, La Puente, CA 91744
The second doughnut Hole shop was built sometime between 1947 and 1962; unlike the first location, though, this one was designed to look like two giant doughnuts through which the customers drive to place their orders. It's a local tradition for newlyweds to drive through, either for good luck or for the sexual symbolism.
2102 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
A veterinarian built the 25-feet-tall Coffee Pot Restaurant in 1927. Since then, it has also served as a food drive-thru, a speakeasy, a karaoke venue, and a go-go bar. It was bought in 1955 by Bob & Lylabell Radonich, who transformed it into Bob's Java Jive, a Polynesian-themed music club complete with two drums-playing chimps--Java and Jive--and a house act, The Ventures, who later gained fame and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The recently refurbished coffee pot is still open and hosting musical performances today.
321 S Cedar Street, Spokane, WA 99201
The second remaining Benewah Dairy Milk Bottle building in Spokane has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1986. The 38-feet-tall building is now privately owned; it's unclear what, if anything, the building is being used for today.
802 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205
In the 1930s, the owner of the Benewah Dairy Company, Paul E. Newport, built 6 or 7 milk bottle-shaped buildings in the Spokane area as kid-friendly places to sell the company's dairy products. Only 2 are still standing today, one of which became Mary Lou's Milk Bottle Restaurant and has been selling homemade ice cream since 1978. Unfortunately, the milk bottle and Ferguson's Café next door caught on fire in September 2011 and both have remained closed since, although both buildings' owners plan to re-open their establishments.
Lot 3 Old Sturt Highway, Berri, South Australia 5343
Berri, South Australia, is home to orchards and vineyards and, since 1980, the Big Orange. The building houses a function room, a café / souvenir shop, a 360-degree mural of local scenery, and a lookout over the surrounding orchards. Unfortunately, the tourist attraction is currently closed, but there are plans to re-open it.
15395 Foothill Boulevard, Fontana, CA 92335
Bono's Historic Orange is reputedly the only remaining stand of a batch originally built to sell orange juice for the orange producers of Northern California. It was purchased by the Bono family and is located next to their Italian restaurant, which opened in 1936 to supplement the family's orange grove business. Apparently the stand and restaurant have been closed for a few years (though the community hopes they'll re-open).
103 N. Highway 365, Redfield, AR 72132
Inspired by a giant orange restaurant in Fresno, CA, Earnestine Bradshaw opened the Mammoth Orange in Arkansas in 1965. Earnestine served up orange juice and diner fare; since her death in 2007, the Mammoth Orange has continued on, operating as a roadside café and dairy bar.
In 1946, the celebrity dance team Veloz and Yolanda opened a hot dog stand they named Tail o' the Pup. The stand relocated once in the '80s, but in 2005, its new site was purchased and the stand was evicted. Since then, it's been moved into a warehouse and declared a cultural landmark by the city; the current owners plan to re-open once they can find a suitable location.
14691 Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah, WA 98953
Zillah's teapot-shaped gas station was actually built in 1922 as a reminder of the Teapot Dome Scandal, and not because it served tea. The teapot operated as a full-service gas station for many years and was moved about a mile down the road in 1978--although the move was complicated when a car hit the station 5 days before the scheduled move, causing the teapot to cave in and requiring it to first be restructured before it could be moved. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1985, the Teapot Dome Service Station hasn't been operational in several years, although the town of Zillah has purchased it and hopes to move the teapot into town to serve as a visitor's centre.
