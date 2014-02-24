Take A Guess Where This Wild Protest Photo Was Taken

Not Kiev, not Caracas, not Bangkok, and not Istanbul.

This is in Nantes, western France, where

hundreds of anarchists clashed with French CRS riot police.

The individuals from the “radicalized ultra-left” joined about 20,000 people who are protesting plans to build a new airport in nearby Notre-Dame-des-Landes.

Interior Minister Manuel Valls said the anarchists are waging an “urban guerrilla” campaign after they reportedly broke shop windows, destroyed bus stops, and pillaged the city center.

From the Associated Press:

“Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the attackers, some wearing hoods and helmets. However, after night fall, approximately 200 were reportedly still roaming the Nantes city center.”

