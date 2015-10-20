This nifty tool creates a self-destructing browser tab so you can put a time bomb on your procrastination

Sometimes we’re not as strong as we want to be about resisting procrastination — and that’s when tech can step in and help.

Self-control apps like Freedom, which sets up blocks around things that distract you on the computer, may seem silly, but they work. And now there is a new nifty tool to easily limit the time you spend goofing around on the internet.

Product engineer Cole McCollum has created a website called “Take a Five,” which lets you create a self-destructing browser tab to set the precise amount of time you want to be distracted for.

Here’s how it works.

You go to the website and input a number, say “5 minutes” — the amount of time you want to goof off for. The website then opens an internet tab for you, which has a little timer that counts down until 0. When the time runs out, the tab disappears — poof — and it’s time to get back to work.

Though “Take a Five” was designed to work on all popular browsers, Reddit users have pointed out that it is having some issues in Safari. McCollum says he is working to fix those.

But the tool works like a charm in Chrome.

Head over to the website to check it out for yourself.

