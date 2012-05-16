Take A Closer Look At Taxis From Around The World

Photo: Youtube

If you live in New York, you might assume that all taxis around the world are just yellow cars that take you from place to place.You’d be very wrong.



While the Crown Vic (and soon the Nissan NV200) has dominated the New York scene for years, other countries have not been close to following suit.

Some cities have run-of-the-mill hatchbacks while others are full of $400,000 luxury cars. Basically, they run the gamut from the mundane to the sublime.

