A Closer Look At Microsoft's Game-Changing Windows 8 Tablet

Microsoft today revealed its own tablet, which it calls the Surface tablet.This could be a game changer for the company as it fends off Apple and the iPad.



Microsoft took the wraps off two models of the Surface today: one running an ARM processor featuring Microsoft’s new tablet OS, Windows RT, and one an Intel Core processor featuring the Windows 8 Pro operating system — which is a step up from the ordinary Windows 8 OS.

Surface for Windows RT will be available to the public when Windows 8 is officially released. Microsoft still hasn’t given an exact date for that, but we do know it will be in the fall, in plenty of time for the holiday shopping.

The Windows 8 Pro model will be available about 90 days later, Microsoft said. So that’s around year-end.

But, Microsoft didn’t mention how much this device will cost. For a deeper dive, keep reading…

The new tablet is crucial to the survival of Microsoft, Business Insider’s Jay Yarow explains:

