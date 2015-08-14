Take a closer look at Honda's revolutionary mini private jet

For more than half a century, Honda has proven time and time again it’s capable of building efficient, effective, and immaculately engineered products. One of the company’s most successful creations is the Honda Civic — a compact car that has become an industry icon and a benchmark to which all of its competitors compare themselves.

After 30 years of development, Honda may have recreated that Civic magic in the form of the HondaJet. Honda hopes the $US4.5 million aircraft will revolutionise the entry-level jet market the same way the Civic upped the ante for small cars when it debuted in the 1970s.

