Have a closer look at Honda's revolutionary mini private jet

For more than half a century, Honda has proven time and time again it’s capable of building efficient, effective, and immaculately engineered products. One of the company’s most successful creations is the Honda Civic — a compact car that has become an industry icon and a benchmark to which all of its competitors compare themselves.

After 30 years of development, Honda may have recreated that Civic magic in the form of the HondaJet. Honda hopes the $4.5 million aircraft will revolutionise the entry-level jet market the same way the Civic upped the ante for small cars when it debuted in the 1970s.

The jet will hit the market by the end of the year, having received final FAA certifications.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.