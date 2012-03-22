Take A Tour Of Warren Buffett's Office, Guided By The Oracle Himself

Photo: www.cbsnews.com

Investing guru Warren Buffett is well known for his penchant for his hometown of Omaha and living a simple and modest lifestyle.Last month, for CBS’ Person To Person show, Warren Buffett took hosts Charlie Rose and Lara Logan on a tour of his Berkshire Hathaway offices in Omaha, NE.



Just a brief walkthrough shows just how personal Buffett’s office is—the walls hang with sports memorabilia and photos of family. There’s an amusing anecdote that accompanies every item in the office.

Buffett has been investing out of his Omaha offices for nearly 50 years—apparently his landlord keeps the rent low. So come see where all the magic happens.

