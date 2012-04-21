I Drove In The Back of Mario Andretti's Race Car, And It Was Totally Amazing

I just got back from spending a few days at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, CA with a number of racing legends.



They were all there for the Speed Dream Ride, a contest put on by the Speed cable network that gives five lucky winners and their guests the chance of a lifetime to ride along with motorsports heroes in a variety of cars. This includes a ride in a two-seat IndyCar with one of the most well-known and versatile drivers of all time: Mario Andretti.

When they asked if I would like to ride behind Mario in the two-seater, I couldn’t say yes fast enough. Even at 72-years young, Mario can still drive better than most pros one third his age.

Granted, he is not running the car at its maximum potential, but this is still a true rush for anybody, race fan or not. Mario drove in his last ever IndyCar race at Laguna Seca in 1994, so riding with him at this track is particularly special.

And if you didn’t know, Laguna Seca also happens to be one of the absolute best race tracks in all of North America.

Disclosure: I have to send a big thanks to Speed for flying me to the Dream Ride to participate with the lucky winners. I can’t lie; these were three pretty awesome days.

Come along for the ride (sorry about the camera tilting):

