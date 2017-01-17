Take a 360-degree ride with UK cops as they chase a suspect in their pursuit BMW

It’s just like The Bill, except in real life.
The boys and girls in blue in the UK town of Kingston upon Thames, asked this question on Facebook:
“Ever wanted to join us on a 999 call?”
Yes, Kingston Police. Yes we do – especially when it’s in your pursuit BMW. And the whole thing’s filmed in 360 video and stars a couple of your most suspiciously photogenic bobbies.
Suspect is on foot, male, white, 63 years old, 6-foot-2, sitting on a corner, white balding hair, grey jumper.
Go on – nick him!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.