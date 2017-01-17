Take a 360-degree ride with UK cops as they chase a suspect in their pursuit BMW

Lots to see here. Picture: Kingston Police/Facebook

It’s just like The Bill, except in real life.

The boys and girls in blue in the UK town of Kingston upon Thames, asked this question on Facebook:

“Ever wanted to join us on a 999 call?”

Yes, Kingston Police. Yes we do – especially when it’s in your pursuit BMW. And the whole thing’s filmed in 360 video and stars a couple of your most suspiciously photogenic bobbies.

Suspect is on foot, male, white, 63 years old, 6-foot-2, sitting on a corner, white balding hair, grey jumper.

Go on – nick him!

