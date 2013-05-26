Tajikistan Blocks YouTube After Video Of Dancing President Goes Viral

Tajikistan’s government has officially blocked YouTube, Ria Novosti reports.



So far all but one internet service provider have complied with the block.

While the Tajikistan government hasn’t confirmed the reasoning behind the ban, a video uploaded to YouTube on May 18 may hold a clue.

Titled “Drunk Tajik President sings a song”, the video appears to show Tajikistan president Emomali Rakhmon at his son’s wedding in 2007, as he slurs his way through a song, dancing at key moments.

The video has already been viewed almost 60,000 times at the time of writing.

This new block means that Tajikistan has blocked YouTube three times in less than a year, Ria Novosti reports. The small country, a former Soviet republic, has around 8 million inhabitants, around 2 million of whom are internet users.

