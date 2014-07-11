Taj Hotels Group Has Exited The Australian Market After Selling The Blue Hotel In Sydney For $32 Million

Taj Hotels is exiting the Australian accommodation market with the sale of its iconic Blue Hotel on the Woolloomooloo wharf in Sydney.
Hong Kong-based Ovolo acquired the prime location in a $32 million deal. The new property will be part of the company’s Australian brand expansion strategy.
The international Indian hotel group originally bought the space from W Hotels in 2006 for $36 million.
The Taj hotel group will now turn its focus to the Chinese and United Arab Emirates luxury hotel market.
