Here's The Profane Tirade That Got A Chicago Bulls Player Fined $25,000

The NBA has fined Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson $25,000 for directing “verbal abuse” at officials during Wednesday’s Bulls-Heat game.
Chicago melted down in the fourth quarter. Both Joakim Noah and Gibson got ejected in quick succession.
Gibson, on his way out, appeared to unleash a string of F-bombs at the official.
Here’s the video (the Gibson part starts at the 50-second mark):
Marv Albert called it. You can here him say, “Here’s going to be fined,” at 1:12.
Noah was yelling at the refs too. But he must of kept it PG-13 because he wasn’t fined:
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.