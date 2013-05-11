Here's The Profane Tirade That Got A Chicago Bulls Player Fined $25,000

The NBA has fined Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson $25,000 for directing “verbal abuse” at officials during Wednesday’s Bulls-Heat game.



Chicago melted down in the fourth quarter. Both Joakim Noah and Gibson got ejected in quick succession.

Gibson, on his way out, appeared to unleash a string of F-bombs at the official.

Here’s the video (the Gibson part starts at the 50-second mark):

Marv Albert called it. You can here him say, “Here’s going to be fined,” at 1:12.

Noah was yelling at the refs too. But he must of kept it PG-13 because he wasn’t fined:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

