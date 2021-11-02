A math teacher is hosting his lessons on Pornhub to market his tutoring services for college students

Math tutor Chang Hsu has been posting math lessons on Pornhub since May 2020. Screengrab/Pornhub

A Taiwanese math teacher has turned to Pornhub to reach out to potential students.

Tutor Chang Hsu uploads lessons on Pornhub to set himself apart from other online tutors and get to his target audience – college boys.

Despite being fully-clothed, Chang is now a verified Pornhub performer with more than 6,900 subscribers.

To set himself apart from other online tutors, one Taiwanese math teacher is serving up hardcore equations with a side of raw trigonometry on adult video site Pornhub.

Chang Hsu, better known as “changhsumath666,” is a verified Pornhub performer with 6,900 subscribers, according to the site. He’s ranked 685 on the platform, but he hasn’t posted a single nude video.

In the 226 videos he’s posted on Pornhub, Chang is fully clothed and decked out in a hoodie, standing in front of a green blackboard and teaching math. His videos tend to last around 40 minutes and net around 20,000 viewers per clip on average.

With the tagline “Play Hard, Study Hard,” Chang has garnered more than 1.9 million views on his math lessons.

Chang Hsu has uploaded close to 230 math lessons, some of which have been viewed over 60,000 times. Screengrab/Pornhub

Speaking to Taiwanese news outlet Focus Taiwan, Chang said that he started posting the videos on Pornhub last May, releasing free videos on the platform as part of a marketing strategy to do “special things in special places.” He told the news outlet that students who spotted his free lessons ended up enrolling in his paid classes.

Chang said that he was planning to release videos on other porn platforms like XVideos, but was rejected because he was fully clothed and was posting non-adult clips. He told Focus Taiwan that the hurdles aside, marketing math on the porn site has paid off, and he now earns around $US268,000 ($AU360,753) a year from his online lessons held on other platforms.

“The online-teaching market is highly competitive, and I can now attract 1,000 students each year, compared with an average of a few hundred for a calculus tutor,” said Chang, who revealed that he used to be a tutor at a cram school in Taiwan and had been teaching the subject for 15 years.

“I asked myself where to find my target students, say college boys, and the answer popped out: adult video platforms,” he said.