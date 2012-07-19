Taiwanese Teen Dies After Playing 40 Consecutive Hours of 'Diablo 3'

Photo: Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

An 18-year old Taiwanese boy died Sunday morning after playing 40 consecutive hours of “Diablo 3.”The teen, later identified by his surname of Chuang, reportedly booked himself into a private room in an internet café in southern Taiwan, according to the United Daily News. After not eating for two straight days, an employee found him slumped over the table. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Blizzard’s addictive game was just released May 15 but “Diablo 3” was such a highly–anticipated sequel that on its launch day servers were crashing worldwide.

As the IB Times reports, the server crash became a Twitter phenomenon know as “#error37,” referring to the message, “The servers are busy at this time. Please try again later (Error 37).”

Unfortunately this isn’t the first time video games have killed. A 20-year old man in England, described as an “extreme gamer,” died from a deep vein thrombosis caused by obsessive gaming (Halo, in particular).

