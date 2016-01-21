A town in Taiwan built a 'church' that looks like a giant high heel

In an attempt to lure more businesses to the area, a town in Taiwan has built a 55-foot glass “shoe church” in the shape of a blue high heel.

One town official told Reuters that the plan was to build something so visually interesting that young women would flock there to take photos for social media. The AFP reports that it’s not an actual house of worship, but the government hopes people will go there to take their wedding photos.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

