Taiwanese dumpling chain Din Tai Fung is heading to Melbourne

Din Tai Fung.

The Michelin-starred soup dumpling chain Din Tai Fung is heading south, opening its first – and also biggest – restaurant outside New South Wales at the Emporium Melbourne shopping centre in the CBD in June this year.

The 235-seat restaurant will feature the signature glass-enclosed kitchen where you can watch chefs make xiao long bao dumplings.

The Taiwanese chain first came to Sydney in 2008 and now has seven city outlets. A branch in Hong Kong was awarded a Michelin star and the company’s global expansion has seen it open restaurants throughout Asia as well as the USA.

