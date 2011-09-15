Taiwanese Animators Parody 'Republican Rebel' Ron Paul

Photo: Courtesy of NMAWorldEdition

On the heels of last week’s awesome Rick Perry redux, Taiwan’s Next Media Animation has nailed it again with a surrealist take on libertarian Ron Paul.The video, titled “The Republican Rebel,” reimagines Paul’s political evolution, including his embrace of tje Austrian School of Economics (illustrated by Paul getting knocked out by a Friedrich Hayek tome). Uncle Sam also makes a cameo as a slave driver to illustrate Paul’s small-government ideology.



But the most remarkable — and disturbing — feature is definitely the profusion of newborn babies shooting through the air, an apparent reference to Paul’s career in obstetrics.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

