Taiwanese Animators Make Amazing Video Depicting Suspended Bloomberg Reporter As The Guy Who Stood Up At Tiananmen

Joe Weisenthal
Screen Shot 2013 11 18 at 11.34.34 AMNMA, YouTube

Over the weekend, it was reported that Bloomberg was suspending reporter Michael Forsythe for reasons related to the company’s situation in China, where it is supposedly limiting the amount of investigative reporting it will do.

According to the FT, the suspension is related to him being a suspected leaker of the company’s plans to curtail its reporting.

So naturally the folks at Next Media Animation (AKA the Taiwanese animators) made this amazing video depicting Forsythe as the hero who stood up at Tianenman and the tank driver as Bloomberg Editor-In-Chief Matthew Winkler.

Here’s a few screenshots from the video, and then below is the video.

