Taiwanese Animators Create Animation To Deny That They're Broke And Up For Sale

Photo: NMAWorldEdition

We didn’t want to believe itAnd now we don’t have to.



NMA TV, the company behind those brilliant animated takes on current events, is denying they’re for sale.

Previously, we’d reported the group’s owner, Jimmy Lai, was looking to sell off his holding company after a failed investment in local broadcasting.

That was based on a story from the Taipei Times.

NMA has responded to the reports — in the only way they know how.

Check it out:

