Taiwanese Animation Explains The Liverpool FC Saga

The ownership struggle surrounding the Liverpool football club has been a complicated mess of bloated debt structures, over-leveraged loans, and heavy-handed legal jargon. Thankfully, we have a news organisation willing to summarize complex stories via The Sims.



Apparently, it all has something to do with soccer balls, cowboys, and football players in cages. It’s actually pretty obvious, when you think about it.





Then again, I don’t remember soccer having cheerleaders.

