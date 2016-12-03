Top Trump aide brushes off furor over Trump's phone call with Taiwan

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser and former campaign manager to President-elect Donald Trump, appeared to brush off the hand-wringing over Trump’s unprecedented phone call with Taiwan’s president on Friday.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Conway accused Democrats of blowing things out of proportion.

Conway specifically pointed to Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who tweeted Friday that Trump’s unconventional approach to foreign policy is “how wars start.”

“It sounds like Sen. Murphy’s tweet is pretty incendiary,” Conway said. She implied that the senator’s messages are an indication that the Democratic Party is refusing to come to grips with Trump as president-elect.

“This is how wars and starting and it’s a major policy shift because he had a phone call? That’s pretty negative and pretty presumptuous,” Conway said.

“This is the president elect, this will be his administration, he’ll be commander-in-chief, and he’ll president of the United States imminently … he’s well aware of what US policy has been.”

