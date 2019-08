Taiwanese stocks, the first major market to close in Asia, were hit hard on Monday.

The TAIEX in Taipei finished the session down 4.84% at 7410.34.

It was the largest loss, in both percentage and points terms, since August 5, 2011 – the height of the European debt crisis – and left the index at lows last seen in November 2012.

