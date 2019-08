The “Spintop Snipers” are a group of friends that throw spinning tops with incredible precision. They perform in front of tourists and locals in Taipei, Taiwan, to spread the art of spinning tops.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin, footage from Kuma Films

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.