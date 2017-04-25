Taiwan's smog-eating twisting tower will feature luxury apartments -- take a look inside

Vincent Callebaut ArchitecturesThe Tao Zhu Yin Yuan Tower by Vincent Callebut Architectures in Taipei, Taiwan.
A twisting, smog-eating tower is going up in Taipei, Taiwan.
On the outside, 23,000 trees and shrubs — nearly the same amount found in New York’s Central Park — will fill the skyscraper’s facade, roof, and balconies. And inside, it will feature 40 luxury condos.
The plants will absorb 130 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year — the equivalent of about 27 cars, lead designer Vincent Callebut tells Business Insider.
Called the Tao Zhu Yin Yuan Tower, it’s set to open by September 2017. Take look inside.
The 455,694-square-foot structure, a double-helix twisting 90-degrees from base to top, is modelled on a DNA strand, Callebut says.
Vincent Callebaut Architectures
The 20-story skyscraper will sit in the Xindian District, in the heart of Taipei City, between the mountains and the Tamsui river.
Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Vincent Callebaut Architectures
The balconies will be covered in plants, which the firm claims will absorb 130 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Taiwan produced over 260 million tons of CO2 in 2008, the latest year data is available.
Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Each unit will include a living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, and multiple bedrooms with walk-in closets.
Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Though it won't take care of nearly all the smog in Taiwan, the beautiful tower will be a small step toward a more sustainable future.
Vincent Callebaut Architectures
