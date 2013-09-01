THIS IS CRAZY: Watch An Incredibly Lucky Driver Escapes Death From A Massive Boulder

A Taiwanese driver barely escaped certain death on Saturday as a landslide sent a massive boulder tumbling onto a road.

According to ABC News, the incident occured in Keelung City.

The video was caught on another driver’s dashboard camera.

The action begins at the 0:02 mark where you can see the boulder begin to roll off of the top of the mountain:

Check out the video:

