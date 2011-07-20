A Warning Light In Taiwan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

From BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus:Taiwan’s export orders for June were weaker than expected, rising 9.2% from one year ago, much less than consensus. While Taiwan is not central to the thesis, we do observe that exports to Japan, which fell by over 7% in the month of May, bounced back by less than 1%. While improving export numbers are better than declining numbers, that the bounceback was so lackluster was disconcerting. Further, exports to Europe fell by 3.2%.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.