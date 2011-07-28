One City In Taiwan Has Found An Ingenious Way To Deal With Its Dog Poop Problem

Photo: msadmanviaFlickr

New Taipei City, near Taiwan’s capital, has come up with a novel solution to the perennial issue of dog waste on its streets.In exchange for turning in a bag of dog waste, the city government is giving citizens the chance to participate in a drawing for one of three gold ingots, according to Reuters (via Luxury Launches).



The ingots are worth $2081, $624 and $416 at current gold prices, and the city is handing out an unlimited number of tickets starting August 1.

With the price of gold continuing to rise, New Taipei City might really be onto something.

