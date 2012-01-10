A Look Inside The World's Most Expensive Building

Abby Rogers
taipei 101

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Constructed from 1999 to 2004 at a cost of $1.8 billion, Taipei 101 is the most expensive skyscraper ever built.But it won’t hold that record for much longer.

Currently there are several more expensive skyscrapers under construction, including the Yongsan Landmark Tower and the Freedom Tower in New York.

While Taipei 101 holds the crown, we took a look at what you get when you spend that much on a building.

Taipei 101 boasts 101 occupied floors. The distance from the ground to the highest occupied floor spans 1,437 feet

Source: Taipei 101

The landmark welcomes guest with a friendly statue, located at the base of the building

Taipei 101 was the world's first skyscraper to breach the half-kilometer-tall mark

Source: Emporis

Taipei 101 has broken all kinds of records. During construction, it set the record for the greatest height to which concrete has been pumped

Source: Emporis

The building is so tall, it boasts two observation decks. An indoor viewing area sits on the 89th floor while the 91st floor holds the outdoor viewing area

Source: Emporis

That height pays off with a breathtaking view of the city

Source: Taipei 101

The tower's design bears a striking resemblance to a traditional Chinese pagoda. In keeping with the Chinese motif, the tower was also designed to resemble a bamboo plant

Source: Emporis

Most aspects of the building process were approved by a Feng Shui master

Source: Emporis

But that artistic design came at a price. The world's most expensive building cost $1,760,000,000 to create

Source: Emporis

The tuned mass damper, located inside the building to reduce mechanical vibrations, can be seen from the tower's restaurant and bar

Source: Emporis

The building comes with double-deck elevators, which are the fastest in the world

Source: Emporis

The Taipei 101 Mall occupies the base of the tower

Source: Emporis

Looks like a pretty swanky shopping centre

The building is also home to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which occupies seven floors in the structure

Source: Emporis

The building includes emergency generators so business deals aren't interrupted, 24-hour chilled water supply for computer rooms, and the entire building is wired with fibre optic cables.

Source: Taipei 101

The building's pinnacle glows a different colour every night of the week. On Mondays the building glows red. On Sundays, it's violet

Source: Wikipedia

It might top the list, but Taiwan 101 isn't the only money pit in the real estate world

