A Look Inside The World's Most Expensive Building

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Constructed from 1999 to 2004 at a cost of $1.8 billion, Taipei 101 is the most expensive skyscraper ever built.But it won’t hold that record for much longer.
Currently there are several more expensive skyscrapers under construction, including the Yongsan Landmark Tower and the Freedom Tower in New York.
While Taipei 101 holds the crown, we took a look at what you get when you spend that much on a building.
Taipei 101 boasts 101 occupied floors. The distance from the ground to the highest occupied floor spans 1,437 feet
Taipei 101 has broken all kinds of records. During construction, it set the record for the greatest height to which concrete has been pumped
The building is so tall, it boasts two observation decks. An indoor viewing area sits on the 89th floor while the 91st floor holds the outdoor viewing area
The tower's design bears a striking resemblance to a traditional Chinese pagoda. In keeping with the Chinese motif, the tower was also designed to resemble a bamboo plant
But that artistic design came at a price. The world's most expensive building cost $1,760,000,000 to create
The tuned mass damper, located inside the building to reduce mechanical vibrations, can be seen from the tower's restaurant and bar
The building is also home to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which occupies seven floors in the structure
The building includes emergency generators so business deals aren't interrupted, 24-hour chilled water supply for computer rooms, and the entire building is wired with fibre optic cables.
The building's pinnacle glows a different colour every night of the week. On Mondays the building glows red. On Sundays, it's violet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.