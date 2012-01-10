A Look Inside The World's Most Expensive Building

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Constructed from 1999 to 2004 at a cost of $1.8 billion, Taipei 101 is the most expensive skyscraper ever built.But it won’t hold that record for much longer.



Currently there are several more expensive skyscrapers under construction, including the Yongsan Landmark Tower and the Freedom Tower in New York.

While Taipei 101 holds the crown, we took a look at what you get when you spend that much on a building.

