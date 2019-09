Relentless! The euro falls below $1.22 in evening trading. The wolfpack is clearly energized by Angela Merkel painting a big red target on Europe’s back.



Meanwhile, futures are already dipping in after-market action.

From FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

