NOMURA: Here Are The 6 Big Risks You Should Be Freaking Out About Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Right now, things look fantastic.Nomura’s Fred Goodwin feels so confident as to say, “there is a free lunch.”



But that free lunch may not last forever. Goodwin sees 6 macro tail risks that could derail this Goldilocks scenario and send markets into a tailspin.

So while the jobs situation may be looking better, and the Fed is keeping the liquidity tap wide open, keep an eye out for these emerging risks to your portfolio’s stability.

#6 U.S. housing double-dip takes home prices down another 20% With all the government incentives now expired, home prices may be ready to decline further. The Dallas Fed has suggested prices are currently 23% higher than they should be. Further declines would hit both consumers and banks, both of which are exposed to lower home prices and the foreclosure crisis. The result would be an expansion of the deflation threat in the U.S. Source: Nomura's Fred Goodwin #5 Irish election chaos leads to banking crisis Irish elections result in Fine Gael taking power, and choosing to alter the deal with the EU and IMF. The result of which is a haircut ot senior bondholders of 15%, which triggers problems in Europe's banking system, and could escalate the crisis in Spain. Source: Nomura's Fred Goodwin #4 Bond vigilantes attack Spain Spain's situation is particularly difficult, with a large portion of the country's local banks, or cajas, exposed to real estate lending. They'll need more money from the federal government (€100 billion) to make it through the crisis, but region's like Valencia and Catalan might hold back on payments, as they have leverage. Source: Nomura's Fred Goodwin #3 Steep revaluation of the yuan leads to weak demand for U.S. treasuries China, unable to control its inflation problem through rate hikes and reserve rate increases, is forced to turn to its currency. The yuan is revalued against the dollar, but at a cost of lower demand for U.S. treasuries, which spikes yields toward 5%. Source: Nomura's Fred Goodwin #2 Oil price surge crushes demand Oil price spikes tend to lead recessions, as businesses are forced to shut down due to the increase in production prices. aluminium production and copper smelting are good examples of industries hard hit by this price rise. Source: Nomura's Fred Goodwin #1 Inflation expectations rise, central banks forced into action While monetary policy's fight against deflation makes sense right now, a rise in U.S. GDP to 4% growth for several quarters would challenge that consensus. If inflation were to rise in the U.S., like it already is in the eurozone, the Fed may be forced to hike rates, which would hit owners of risky assets. Source: Nomura's Fred Goodwin

