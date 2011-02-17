Matt Taibbi Has A Brand New Feature On Imprisoning Wall Streeters

Matt Taibbi is back with a new Rolling Stone piece on Wall Street.



We haven’t read it yet, we’ll admit. The subject has to do with imprisoning Wall Street.

The line that everyone is talking about is this one, where Taibbi approvingly quotes someone who advocates sexual assault as a solution to Wall Street’s problem:

To understand the significance of this, one has to think carefully about the efficacy of fines as a punishment for a defendant pool that includes the richest people on earth — people who simply get their companies to pay their fines for them. Conversely, one has to consider the powerful deterrent to further wrongdoing that the state is missing by not introducing this particular class of people to the experience of incarceration. “You put Lloyd Blankfein in pound-me-in-the-arse prison for one six-month term, and all this bullshit would stop, all over Wall Street,” says a former congressional aide. “That’s all it would take. Just once.”

