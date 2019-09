Matt Taibbi gave a very good interview on CNN this afternoon, discussing his recent Rolling Stone piece on Obama’s sellout. One of the more interesting points came when Taibbi was asked about some criticism from Andrew Ross Sorkin. Taibbi’s response, basically: sorry maisntream jouranlists, I don’t have to be evenhanded.



Good answer.



