Matt Taibbi Rips Santelli, CNBC Goons, And The Tea Party

Matt Taibbi gets pissed when he watches Rick Santelli and the “CNBC goons” debating notorious Cassandra, Janet Tavakoli, on whether predatory lending took place.



Rolling Stone‘s mad dog latches on to minute six of the below video, when the Tea Party hero makes what Taibbi regards as a noxious argument.

Santelli says: “Here’s my problem with this. It takes two to tango. You can’t cheat an honest man.”

Taibbi writes:

You can’t cheat an honest man? What the f#$k does that mean?

This whole scene sort of encapsulates what’s wrong with the Tea Party movement. The movement, and let’s admit this, has some of its roots in legitimate grievances about government waste and some not-entirely-inaccurate observations about what’s left of the American welfare state. Of course what resonates most with the suburban whites who mostly make up the Tea Party are stories about minorities and immigrants using section 8 housing, food stamps, Medicaid, TANF and other programs, with the Obama stimulus being for them a symbol of this ongoing government largess. The heat of the Tea Party movement comes from the racial frustrations that actually exist out there, in the real world outside New York and LA, as urban expansion and immigration increasingly throw white and nonwhite communities together, with white Tea Party types more and more often blowing gaskets over increased crime rates, declining school standards, and mislaid or wasted tax revenue.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.