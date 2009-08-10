Matt Taibbi: I'm Ready To Duel With Gasparino, Cavuto

Journalist Matt Taibbi stands ready to debate two critics of his work on Goldman Sachs, CNBC’s Charlie Gasparino and FOX’s Neil Cavuto.



“I’m on deadline for a huge feature this week and simply could not make the appearance on the date in question,” Taibbi tells us about why he couldn’t make Imus last week to take on Gasparino. “I said on the air I would debate Cavuto and I will happily debate Gasparino — when I’m over this deadline.”

Taibbi also weighed in on his blog about our report that Goldman has discussed suing him:

“I’m not exactly sure what the grounds would be. Being annoying? Covering finance without a nice enough tie? I seriously doubt they would do something like this, but if they actually have considered such a step, that says a lot about their mentality. If the bank really wanted to defuse controversy at a time when people are pissed at Wall Street they could have juggled their second-quarter profit numbers to make them look less obscene, or announced even a nominal loan forgiveness program for some of their notorious subsidiary Litton’s struggling customers, something like that. Instead… well, we’ll see if this is true. I doubt it.”

Goldman isn’t going to sue — they told us the rumour is false, of course — but a three-way debate with Taibbi, Gasparino and Cavuto could be a nice apex to the controversy.

Who’s facilitating? Imus? CNBC? Let’s get it on!

